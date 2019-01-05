Police in Ghana has arrested a Lady identified as Gifty Addo for attempting to smuggle marijuana and tramadol for her boyfriend who is jailed in Kumasi Central Prison.

According to the reports made available by the police, the 33-year-old lady had put contraband inside the stew she was bringing in to see the jailer.

Concise understands that the illegal substances in the stew packaged in a transparent rubber bucket which at first was thought to be tomatoes stew and animal intestines, but had 13 mini parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and 10 blister packs of Tramadol 225mg.

The suspect was busted by a vigilant female prisons officer at the main entrance of the prison as she was being checked before entry.

DSP Jeremiah Alale who confirmed the arrest in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Ultimate FM, further disclosed that the suspect’s jailed boyfriend, Yaw Odum, is currently serving a 3-year jail term for abduction and has allegedly been selling narcotic drugs to inmates of the prison for some time now.