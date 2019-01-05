Jose Mourinho To Manage Former Club

Barring any last minute change, recently sacked Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, could be set for a quick return to management, with Benfica reportedly considering his appointment.

Concise News reports that development is coming after Benfica fired manager Rui Vitoria on Thursday, despite back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

Vitoria was sacked after a poor run of results which sees them sit seven points behind leaders Porto in the fourth spot.

The Times reports that Benfica is considering re-hiring Mourinho for the remainder of the season, to fill Vitoria’s void and help steady the ship in the second half of the 2018/2019 campaign.

This online news medium reports that the Portuguese tactician first managed Benfica, taking the helm at the Águias between September and December in 2000.

Mourinho won six of his eleven games while in charge, drawing three and losing two in the process.