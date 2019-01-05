I Have Forgiven Toyin Abraham, Others - Yomi Fabiyi Reveals

Popular actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, has through his Instagram said he had forgiven his fellow colleague, Toyin Abraham.

Although he did not state what the actress did to him, Fabiyi further said he had also forgiven a certain lady, Eunice Omosalewa Eniola Lawal, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

In an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Fabiyi said that he would not disclose the details of his rift with Abraham because it would amount to “scratching an old wound”.

“I have decided to forgive and let go and I would not want to scratch old wounds. If I start going into details as to what transpired between Toyin Abraham and me, it would mean that I want to scratch the old wounds.

“I have forgiven her and the apology is secondary but what I am offering is forgiveness and peace. I am doing that for myself and what I represent, which is peace and tranquility.

“It is not about Toyin accepting my apology and I leave everybody to their conscience. As for me, my conscience is my police and I believe in the court of conscience; I judge myself based on my conscience. I have done what I think is right and I have traded my sorrows, my pain and my loss by forgiving (her).

“I forgive the lady that tried to tarnish my image by saying I sexually harassed her; I also forgive Instablog because I was supposed to continue the court case on January 19, but I just feel that I have a bigger task ahead of me because these are the only things distracting me and it is trying to block my talent and progress.”