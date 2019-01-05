Manchester United cruised past Reading 2-0 in the FA Cup third round to continue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start in charge of the club.

United made the breakthrough after the intervention of VAR, when it was decided Omar Richards had tripped Juan Mata in the box, with the Spaniard converting the resulting spot-kick midway through the first half.

Romelu Lukaku then doubled the hosts’ lead in first-half stoppage-time – the striker’s 13th goal in his last 14 appearances in the competition – to make it five straight wins for Solskjaer since he became United’s interim boss.

The draw for the fourth round will be conducted on January 7.