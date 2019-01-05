Details Of IGP Ibrahim Idris’ Meeting With Buhari Emerges

Barring any last meeting change, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, will maintain his position as the police boss.

The latest development, it is believed, emanated after the meeting of the police boss and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported earlier that the IGP visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, where he was reported to have met behind closed doors with President Buhari.

Idris, who was reported to have clocked 35 years in service of the Nigeria Police Force on Jan. 3, was sighted dressed in his official uniform moving straight towards the president’s office.

Reports in the Nigerian media says Idris was expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service on January 3.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered that the tenure of the IGP might have been extended even though no official statement had been released to this effect.

NAN reveals that an aide very closed to the police boss, who preferred not to be named, said the IGP’s visit to the villa might not be unconnected with the issue of his extension.

“We are hopeful that the tenure of our IGP has been extended by Mr President because you can see him today in his official uniform even though the media said he was to retire yesterday (Thursday).

“But all will be known after this meeting,” the source told NAN.

President Buhari appointed Idris on March 21, 2016, to replace Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on June 21, 2016.

The police boss, who will be clocking 60 years on Jan. 15, 2019, enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.