Court Remands Woman In Prison For Killig Ex's Son

An arraigned 20-year-old woman identified as Chinenye Ndubuife has told the court why she killed her ex-boyfriend’s two-year-old son.

Appearing before an Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State on Friday, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, Prosecution Sgt. quoted she killed her ex-lover’s son in revenge because she had lost her womb following several abortions from pregnancies resulting from her amorous affair with the father of the deceased who had the baby with another woman.

Earlier, Sgt. Omisakin had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 12, 2018, at No. 70, Lawani St., Olodi-Apapa.

Omisakin alleged that the accused hit the two-year-old boy’s head on the wall before smashing it with a stone and thereafter, dumped the body in a pit toilet when she realised that the child was dead.

“The accused claimed her act was that of vengeance because she had lost her womb following several abortions from pregnancies resulting from her amorous affair with the father of the deceased,” Omisakin said.

The court subsequently remanded Chinenye in prison.

“The accused is to remain behind bars for the next 26 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions,’’ Chief Magistrate Mrs. A.O. Komolafe ordered.