Cleric Who Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Reveals Reason

The arrested 43-year-old Islamic cleric, Abdulsalam Salaudeen, who raped a 5-year-old Arabic Schoolgirl has revealed he was under spell.

The suspect further disclosed that he fought the devil back and forth by saying “aausubillahi” (God forbid) to no avail, before committing the said crime which happened on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Igando Road.

“I have been living in Lagos for 25 years. I have a wife and five children. My wife and three of the children live with me. My wife does not deny me of sex.

“The girl was brought for Arabic class about five months ago. On that day, I asked her to go and sweep a section of the class. The place was separated by a wall and I followed her. I asked her to stand on a bench and face the wall.

“I rolled up her skirts and removed her panties. As I wanted to penetrate her from the anus, I said ‘aausubillahi, aausubillahi (God forbid)’. It was the devil that pushed me to it. My penis only grazed her private parts.” He said.

Salaudeen who was previously accused of raping a girl in his class some years ago when he was living at Ikotun, a neighbouring community, further disclosed he had to relocate due to shame.

“While I was living in Ikotun, I was accused of raping one of the children attending my class. But I did not rape the girl. She needed a uniform we used in the class and I took her to a tailor to take her measurements.

“I have been battling with spiritual wars since then. My enemies are many and they have been casting spells on me. I relocated to Igando and started a new Arabic class” he added.

Salaudeen who revealed how shocked he was when confronted with a video clip showing how he molested the girl, was arrested after a neighbour who stumbled on him fondling the victim in his class left quietly and reported the case to a child rights’ organisation in the community.