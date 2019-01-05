Burna Boy Is An Ingrate - Adeyinka Oluwamayowa Writes

Nigerian journalist and blogger, Adeyinka Mayowa, has referred Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy to an ingrate who is yet to learn from past mistakes.

Burna Boy has been in the news lately following his outburst with organisers of the 2019 Coachella festival for putting his name in small fonts in their flyers, stressing that he was an “African King”

Following his reaction about the name font, many Nigerian music lover considered the singer to be rude. But in his response, he regarded Nigeria as a “Home to the largest number of backward Unprogressive FOOL”

Nigerians responded to him with fire and fury on social media but in this piece, Mayowa explains why Burna Boy is an Ingrate.

He wrote, “Nigerian singer Burna Boy may at the top of his game right now, he may be getting much buzz for his music in and outside Nigeria, but how long can he maintain this newfound stardom without messing up?

“Being one of the most creative musicians to come of the West African country, Burna Boy has consistently believe he can keep promoting his craft with ‘unprogressive’ controversies that are doing no good to his career other than ‘backwardness’.

“It is evident enough that he hasn’t learnt from why he went out of spotlight initially, which he worked tirelessly for to recover again – going from being A-list artiste to an upcoming artiste and now an A-list artiste.

“Burna Boy’s not too pleasant personality, proud and aggressive attitudes towards his fans and Nigerians in general were among the reasons he relegated at first, now that he has the limelight, he has yet again started emitting these toxic characters. What a shame!

“Having the talent and money to promote yourself are not enough to be a successful artiste anywhere in the world if you cannot respect those consuming your music and those who will do anything to show you love.

“Before I dwell so much on this unpalatable post of the ‘Boy’ about Nigerians, I’ll give you a benefit of doubt, because you’ve swallowed your words by deleting the post.

However, you need to have this at the back of your mind, the fans who saved your career the second time will not do that for you the third time, if you continue to disrespect them.”