Buhari Campaign DG, Amaechi Mocks President In Leaked Audio

The Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been caught on tape purportedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reports that the seven seconds audio was posted on Twitter by Reno Omokri, a former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President.

In the clip which could not be authenticated by Concise News, Amaechi a minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone and does not care.

Amaechi purportedly said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE as the DG of the @MBuhari campaign @ChibuikeAmaechi, destroys Buhari. "The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read"-Rotimi Amaechi.

Howbeit, the audio did not give any clue on the context in which Amaechi made the statement. The person who the minister was talking to is also not stated.

Meanwhile, Omokri, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari government, said he had evidence to show that the audio was genuine.

The former Presidential media aide threatened to release more audio clips in the event that Amaechi denies the authenticity of the clip.

Omokri wrote, “We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Chibuike Amaechi, DG of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign, saying terrible things about Buhari’s government. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to Goodluck Jonathan.

“Let him do that and I will release part two which clearly shows he referred to Buhari.”

Omokri said the minister had no respect for Buhari and even stated in another audio clip that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the only Nigerian leader he respects.

He added, “The man has no iota of respect for Buhari. In fact, he (Amaechi) hero worshipped former President Obasanjo in the tape and said he is the only worthy Nigerian leader. They know the truth but hide it.”

Meanwhile, Amaechi was yet to issue a statement regarding the leaked audio which has since gone viral.