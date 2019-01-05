The management of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, has expelled no fewer than twenty-nine students and suspended twenty-six students indefinitely for involving in anti-social behaviours.

The institution made this known in a statement issued by its Registrar, Dr K. A. Ogunleye, on its website on Friday.

The statement entitled, “List of expelled and suspended students”, said that the university community and the general public are through the statement informed that the institution has taken the decision to expel and suspend the twenty nine and twenty six students, respectively.

The expelled students as released by the iinstitution are: Olajola, Enoch, SMS/017/18473, Ogundiran, Joshua, SMS/017/18427, Kekemeke, Godswill, LAW/017/18012, Kekemeke, Victory, LAW/016/17159, HABU, Emmanuel, SMS/018/19558, Udofot, David, HUM/018/19631.

Noble-Nnakenyi, Promise, SMS/018/18886, Danjuma, Alhamdu, SCI/018/18969, ADESANYA, Joshua, SSE/017/17994, Ademola, Olasunkanmi, SMS/017/18207, Musa, Moses, HUM/018/19395, Tolufase, Michael SMS/016/18603, Aprebo, Michael, AGR/013/12421, Okosun, Joshua, SMS/017/18132, Joseph, Caleb, SSE/016/15165, and Azeez, Ayobami, SMS/016/16958.

Onyekwelu, Nwachukwu, SMS/015/15381, Ajisafe, Timilehin, LAW/017/18434, Gajere, Jedidah, SMS/017/18039, Ojobo, Divine, SSE/017/18430,Tunde-Daramola, Olufolajinmi, SMS/017/18631, Adewoye, Tomisin, SSE/014/13737, Abraham, Samuel, SMS/016/17267.

Adisa, Tobi, SMS/016/16648, Egbewola, Oluwasegun, LAW/016/16457, Kujore, Adebayo, AGR/014/13458, Akinbola, Opeyemi, SMS/016/17144, Babalola, Abimbola, SSE/013/12924 and Chris, Jackson, SMS/017/18678.

The suspended students are: Oloyede, Tijesunimi, AGR/012/11125, Adedokun, Adeola, SMS/013/13319, Nweke, Agatha, SMS/015/15308, Oyewole, Oyindamola, SMS/015/14900, Ibrahim, Tosin, SMS/012/12106.

Oke, Oluwatobi, HUM/013/12490, Monyel, Chinaza, AGR/014/13459, Ubredi, Oghenewaivre, SMS/014/13926, Okolocha, Chibuzor, BUAL/017/071A, Mafo, Tolulope, SMS/016/17157 and Saturday, Godknows, SMS/016/17061.

Otun, Abdul-Quadri, AGR/015/15359, Olufadeju, Tobiloba, SMS/014/13965, Okoli, Anthony, SSE/017/17972, Uchendu, John, SSE/015/15197, Morakinyo, Eriagbara, SMS/016/16685.

Gyunka, Philip, SCI/018/19707, Awotunde, Kayode, AGR/011/10889, Jeremiah, Abrifor, Advance Level, Okunlola, Damilare , SMS/015/15570, Omoobajesu, Success, SMS/015/15152, Moshood, Fatai, SMS/017/17974, Adetule, Johnson, SMS/014/13884, Okonkwo, Valentine, SSE/016/16844, Adeoye, Moses, SSE/013/12900 and Oguntoye, Alex, CHS/016/17075.