Bournemouth on Friday completed the signing of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke for a reported fee of £19 million ($24 million).

Solanke, a former England youth international who has one senior cap against Brazil in 2017, joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2017 after his contract at Stamford Bridge ended

Solanke, 21, had been due to join Crystal Palace on loan earlier this week but the deal fell through because of fitness concerns.

Bournemouth have also signed Reds right-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

“The club is going somewhere – it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age,” said Solanke.

Cherries boss Eddie Howie said he was “really excited” about working with Solanke.

“Dominic is technically gifted, very athletic and has the physical profile that will give us something different in our front line,” said Howie.