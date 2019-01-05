Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Unveils IPOB Plan For Benue, Cross River, Others

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says IPOB will be launching a social welfare Public Works Scheme across “Biafraland” in “response to the democratisation of poverty and death in Nigeria”.

According to Kanu, the programme is an effort for members of his group (IPOB) to use their God-given talents and skill to develop and improve “Biafra land” prior to the coming of Biafra.

Kanu said this became imperative because the political office holders they had hoped would do it are more preoccupied with stealing as much as they can from the public purse.

The pro-Biafra activist said the social welfare scheme will equally address the issue of lack of infrastructure, adding that IPOB will embark on minor road repairs, the rehabilitation of dilapidated primary schools, maintenance of drainage systems in areas prone to floodings like Aba, Owerri, Onitsha, Abakaliki and Igweocha.

Kanu also revealed that IPOB is in discussion with Israeli businessmen to help facilitate the creation of high-tech farm settlements (Kibbutzim) and small-scale industrial parks in Cross River, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi and Benue.

Speaking during a live broadcast via radio Biafra, Kanu said: “In response to the democratisation of poverty and death in Nigeria, IPOB will be launching a social welfare Public Works Scheme across the length and breadth of Biafraland in an effort to use our God-given talents and skill to develop and improve our land prior to the coming of Biafra because those political office holders we had hoped would do it are more preoccupied with stealing as much as they can from the public purse.

“We IPOB are going to do the little we can to stop the hazardous trek from our land to Europe that has resulted in the death of so many young people.

“This social welfare scheme will equally address the issue of lack of infrastructure as IPOB will embark on minor road repairs, the rehabilitation of dilapidated primary schools, maintenance of drainage systems in areas prone to floodings like Aba, Owerri, Onitsha, Abakaliki and Igweocha.

“An outreach team will be created to provide assistance in public places to those who cannot help themselves. There will be massive job creation in those sectors of the economy where raw materials can be sourced locally, to help drive down the rate of unemployment especially among young graduates.

“More details of this program will be issued prior to the launch of each phase of the project. Our people, our towns and our villages will be the top priority of IPOB as we begin to demonstrably showcase the mindset that will guide us into the new Biafra. It’s no longer about saying ‘IPOB: One Family’, we are here to demonstrate that we are indeed one family.

“We are in discussion with Israeli businessmen to help facilitate the creation of high-tech farm settlements (Kibbutzim) and small-scale industrial parks in Cross River, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi and Benue for now. Should the scheme prove successful, we shall roll it out across Biafraland,” the IPOB leader added.