BBNaija Bassey Tensions Internet With New Shirtless Photo

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bassey has created a conversation over the internet after releasing a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram.
Despite the show being over, some of the former housemates have tried to remain relevant as they build a career on the platform the show gave them.
Bassey has shown he has a well-built physique as well as beautiful skin tone which is probably a designers dream.
Recently, the hunk posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page where he showed off his ripped body.
He explained in his caption that he enjoys keeping fit and would love to encourage others to do the same this 2019.
PHYSICAL CONSTRUCTION OF THE MIND’S IMAGINATION. – I've themed 2019 as my year of BUILDING – a year of building and expanding the 'BLACKBASSEY’ empire. As you may have noticed, fitness has been a huge part of my life; I've embraced the dedication, the perseverance and patience, that comes with leading a fit life. I want to share with the world what my mind conceives, and your eyes see. Join me in building a fit and healthy Nigeria. I would love to partner up with fellow fitness and health industry brands, representing a healthy lifestyle in Nigeria – let's create; SPARTANS. #AsLongAsYouEatYouHaveToBeFit #blackgold #melanin Shot/designed By: @weeshotit