The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for the removal of Amina Zakari as the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s National Collation Centre.

The CUPP threatened to pull out of the Peace Accord initiated by the Gen Abdusalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee if Zakari’s appointment was not reversed.

This came just as the Presidency and INEC denied on Friday that the President and Zakari were blood relations as alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders.

The opposition parties spoke in a statement by its national spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Friday.

Ugochinyere said, “The desperation of the President must be reined in now before it is too late. We categorically reject this appointment and will consider very drastic measures including pulling out of the peace accord which does not repose a commensurate responsibility of the President to allow INEC conduct credible, free and fair elections.”