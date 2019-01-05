Allwell Ademola Reveals Why She Fell For Husband's Best Man

Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola has finally revealed why he fell in love with her late fiancee’s best man, two years after he was shot by armed robbers.

Ademola who is also the granddaughter of Nigeria’s first Chief Justice, Justice Adetokunbo Ademola, also revealed that her late husband’s best man was her best friend even before she met her fiance.

“Yes, I lost my man two months to our wedding. Armed robbers shot him and I mourned him for two years, and then I moved on with our best man. Yes, it’s true.

“He was my best friend even before I met my fiancé, so I planned to make my best friend the best man at my wedding. Unfortunately and fortunately, his fiancée jilted him at about the same time I lost my fiancé; so, he felt maybe, God didn’t want us as just friends.

“So, he proposed to me. What do you expect from a heartbroken woman at her lowest? I fell for it.”