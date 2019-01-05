Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her musician husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, have shared the first photo of their newborn babies.

Concise News had reported in December 2018 that the entertainers welcomed a set of twins, two boys, in Los Angeles, the United States, on Friday.

The Jenifa Diary actress and musician husband shared the first photo of their newborn babies on social media network, Instagram.

The photo showed the entire family comprising of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz’s older children, beaming with smiles.

She captioned the picture: “To God be all the glory!!!”

Her husband shared the same photo and captioned it, “The Bellos 😍 UPDATE ❤️”

The 41 years old actress and her musician husband have been happily married for three years now.