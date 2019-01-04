President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished labour unions in Nigeria to reduce their demands so that his government can fix more infrastructure.

Buhari said this on Thursday as he met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, “In three-and-a-half years, we have improved tremendously on what we met. We are trying to do infrastructure.

“No matter which part of the country you come from, you will see the efforts we are making in terms of roads; we are trying to fix rails, we are trying to do power, through the use of gas and solar.

“If you note what we have done in these three-and-a-half years, you will not regret voting this administration into power.”

He added that “There is a tendency for you to think that you can do better than anybody, but it is very good for you to know the facts that leadership entails.”

Concise News understands that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) have been on strike for about two months.

Also, labor unions in the country are warning up to down tools over the N30,000 minimum wage payment.