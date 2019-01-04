Starboy records boss and frontline act, Ayodeji Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has announced his intention to take a break from music.

The “Fever” crooner took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to announce that he would be taking a much-deserved rest till March, 2019.

Wizkid, who did not reveal the reason for his intended break, uploaded on Twitter a video of him having fun with his crew members with the caption: “Gone till March! Thank u”.

Gone till March! Thank u 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/mM4NyXV5Nc — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 3, 2019

In a related development, the popular musician has revealed his one target for the year 2019.

The singer, in a chat with Sahara TV after his ‘VIP Experience’ concert at Eko Convention Centre, which held in December, said he had an amazing year in 2018, noting that he plans to make more money in 2019.

Asked what his plans for 2019 were, the Starboy records boss simply responded: “More money, gbayi“.