Wizkid Announces Break From Music, Reveals Next Action

Starboy record label boss and frontline act, Ayodeji Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has announced his intention to take a break from music.

The “Fever” crooner took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to announce that he would be taking a much-deserved rest till March.

Wizkid who did not reveal the reason for his decision to take a break from music uploaded a video of him catching fun with his crew members on Twitter with the caption: “Gone till March! Thank u”.

Gone till March! Thank u 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/mM4NyXV5Nc — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 3, 2019

In a related development, the popular musician has revealed his one target for the year 2019.

The singer in a chat with Sahara TV after his ‘VIP Experience’ concert at Eko Convention Centre, which held in December, said he had an amazing year in 2018, noting that he plans to make more money in 2019.

Asked what his plans for 2019 were, the Starboy record label boss simply responded: “More money, gbayi“.