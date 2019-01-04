About 68 shops have been destroyed by a wildfire at the Kure Market in Minna, the Niger State capital with goods worth millions of naira gone.

Concise News understands that the fire incident started early on Friday with many traders rushing down to salvage their goods the inferno.

Firefighters were also on ground to put off the fire which started from the line where palm oil was sold.

Security authorities are yet to issue a statement on the fire incident as some of the traders cry over their damaged properties.