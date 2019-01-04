Premier League Fixtures

Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat of leaders Liverpool has thrown the Premier League title race wide open.

Argentina international Sergio Aguero and German Leroy Sane scored the two goals as Pep Guardiola’s side ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men tasted defeat for the first time in the league this season.

The loss leaves the Reds just four points ahead of second-placed City, and six above third-placed Tottenham, while Chelsea are 10 points behind.

There won’t be EPL matches this weekend due to FA Cup games.

League action resumes on 12 January, 2019, with Tottenham’s meeting with resurgent Manchester United the headline fixture.

Below is the updated Premier League table after 21 rounds of matches.

TEAM P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 21 39 54
2 MAN CITY 21 39 50
3 TOTTENHAM 21 25 48
4 CHELSEA 21 22 44
5 ARSENAL 21 15 41
6 MAN UNITED  21 11 38
7 LEICESTER CITY 21 2 31
8 WATFORD 21 -1 29
9 WOLVES 21 -2 29
10 WEST HAM 21 -3 28
11 EVERTON 21 0 27
12 BOURNEMOUTH 21 -9 27
13 BRIGHTON  21 -5 26
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 21 -7 22
15 NEWCASTLE  21 -14 18
16 BURNLEY 21 -21 18
17 CARDIFF 21 -22 18
18 SOUTHAMPTON 21 -17 16
19 FULHAM 21 -28 14
20 HUDDERSFIELD 21 -24 10

