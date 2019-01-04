Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat of leaders Liverpool has thrown the Premier League title race wide open.

Argentina international Sergio Aguero and German Leroy Sane scored the two goals as Pep Guardiola’s side ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men tasted defeat for the first time in the league this season.

The loss leaves the Reds just four points ahead of second-placed City, and six above third-placed Tottenham, while Chelsea are 10 points behind.

There won’t be EPL matches this weekend due to FA Cup games.

League action resumes on 12 January, 2019, with Tottenham’s meeting with resurgent Manchester United the headline fixture.

Below is the updated Premier League table after 21 rounds of matches.