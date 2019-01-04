Police have ended their siege to the residence of the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, after the lawmaker surrendered on Friday afternoon in a dramatic fashion.

Concise News understands that Melaye opened the door at about 3pm and slumped in the presence of some of his colleagues of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and police operatives.

Melaye was thereafter taken to the head office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Abuja.

Police had said that the Kogi West lawmaker was wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide committed on 19 July, 2018.

Spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood had alleged that Melaye and “his armed thugs” shot and wounded one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, who was attached to 37 Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

But the senator has since denied the allegation.

Below is Channels TV’s video of how Dino Melaye dramatically surrendered to the police.