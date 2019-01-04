Trader Moni: Delta Adopts Loan Scheme, Re-brands It 'Smart Money'

The Federal Government’s Trader Moni scheme has now been adopted by the Delta State Government with the name, “Smart Money.”

This was revealed by the Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Kingsley Emu on Thursday in Asaba, the capital of the state.

According to him, the Delta State Smart Money scheme, just like the Trader Moni scheme, will empower 26,400 traders with N10, 000 each.

“We have concluded plans to empower more than 26,400 traders, especially women, with the sum of N10, 000 within the next few weeks,” Emu told NAN.

“The N10,000, which we tag ‘Smart Money’, will be given specifically to petty traders and hawkers across the various Local Government Areas of the state.

“As I speak with you, well over 26,400 people will benefit from the state government’s Smart Money. This will happen within the next two weeks.’’