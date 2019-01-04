Those Against Dino Melaye Will Be Destroyed - Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said those against Senator Dino Melaye will be ultimately destroyed.

Melaye who represents Kogi West has been in hiding from the police for eight days but surrendered on Friday.

He is being investigated by the police over an alleged homicide.

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode tweeted that “Those that seek to destroy @adeyanjudeji and @dino_melaye will themselves be destroyed.

“I say this because I know they are both praying men. Queen Victoria said “I do not fear the armies of Scotland but I fear the prayers of John Knox”.@MBuhari will soon find out why she said so.”