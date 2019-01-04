Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has disclosed his intent to meet with the club’s chief executive Ed Woodward over any possible January signings.

Immediate past manager Jose Mourinho had complained of not getting enough backing from the club’s chief executive in the transfer market.

But Concise News understands that Solskjaer, whose United side have won four straight matches since he took charge, is confident that his views will be heard.

“I am sure they have got plans for this transfer window,” Sky Sports quoted the Red Devils legend as saying. “The club has probably had a plan since the summer and the year before.

“The structure of the club is phenomenal so I am sure they have got their targets.

“I am here to voice my opinion on that and I am sure we will sit down, me and Ed, if they have got anything in the pipeline.

“I am here now to work with the ones that I have got. They have all performed and as long as they perform, they should always be given a chance. That is my job – to improve the team and individuals.”