The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has surrendered to the police, more than a week after the security outfit laid siege to his Abuja home.

The flamboyant lawmaker submitted himself to the police one day after a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, refused an ex-parte application brought by the senator to end police siege on his house.

Concise News understands, according to the police, that Melaye opened the door at about 3pm on Friday.

Police had said that the Kogi West lawmaker was wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide committed on 19 July, 2018.

Spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood had alleged that Melaye and “his armed thugs” shot and wounded one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, who was attached to 37 Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

But the senator has since denied the allegation.

Watch video of Melaye’s arrest below:

More to come…