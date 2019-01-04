Champions Manchester City blew the title race wide open by inflicting Liverpool’s first defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Sergio Aguero proved the scourge of Liverpool again with a clinical near-post drive at the end of a frenetic first half, which saw Sadio Mane strike the post and John Stones hook his own deflected clearance off the line with millimetres to spare.

Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool level on 64 minutes but parity lasted just eight minutes as Leroy Sane cannoned the winning goal in off the post at the end of a trademark City counter.

City were simply not willing to relinquish their title without a fight, their victory reduces Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to four points and leaves the Premier League title race delicately poised.