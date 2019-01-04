The Rivers State Police Command has gotten a new Commissioner of Police, in the person of CP Usman Belel.

Concise News reports that the new Rivers CP last served in Zamfara State from where he was transferred to Rivers, southern Nigeria.

A statement by issued by DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, said the outgoing Commissioner in the State, CP Zaki Ahmed is proceeding on a one-year course to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Karu, Jos.

The statement said the new Commissioner of Police holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology and has served in different formations of the Nigerian Police Force including Borno, Kano, Jos, Abuja and Zamfara state.