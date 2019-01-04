Former Mavin Records act Reekado Banks has been rumoured to be dating Tolani, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.
Although their relationship status has not been confirmed, a picture released on Twitter in the early hours of Friday attracted many reactions.
In the said picture, the two appear to be looking into each other’s eyes with a sense of admiration.
Many tweeps concluded it was a relationship while others suggest it was a photoshoot for a song.
Concise News captured some tweets.
Cuppy Otedola with Asa
Temi otedola with MR eazi
Tolani otedola And Reekado Banks are now looking at each other somehow.
I’m not saying anything oh, but if it smells and looks like love. Then it’s porbaly love pic.twitter.com/o7hytu0XVU
— PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) January 4, 2019
You people really think Tolani Otedola is dating reekado banks?
Now I understand why burna boy said you people are backward unprogressive fools. 😅😅😅 #BurnaBoy
— You're on your own. (@Adeola1232) January 4, 2019
Is this true😔😔any male in otedola house? pic.twitter.com/ivjJphjMwb
— Okoroigwe favour (@Okoroigwefavou1) January 4, 2019
The Otedola girls are low-key our Nigerian Kardashians.
— The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) January 4, 2019
Give us back our Otedola! 😩😩😩 https://t.co/cFmeHpen0h
— Ibukun babatunde (@ibukunoluwa_50) January 4, 2019
I have seen Tolani perform and she's got a great voice and good songs too. I can't wait to see what music these two have got but Tolani Otedola is way older than Reekado Banks, so ain't believing this dating thingy.
— O. Tunde (@ThePR_Captain) January 4, 2019
How I wish this Tolani Otedola girl was dating someone like Kizz Daniel. But Reekado Banks is not bad, as long as she’s not dating that Social Media Lucky Dube, no problem pic.twitter.com/MUDeOGLUi3
— Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) January 4, 2019
That moment when Dangote views the new Forbes release and discover that Otedola is topping him pic.twitter.com/zcLinC0Jgs
— DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) January 4, 2019
GHEUNZ!
Reekado should just change his stage name…..
Reekado Banks Otedola or Reekado Otedola Banks? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EMeZLybwWf
— Future Bae (@Marrgarritah) January 4, 2019
You guyys , Rumor has it that even Reekadobanks seems to be having a thing with one of the Otedola’s daughter too..how true is this ?🙄 pic.twitter.com/ToF0qRL8od
— Smallieee✨❤️ (@precious_chee) January 4, 2019
This one that it looks like Tolani Otedola And Reekado Banks are dating, please who is buying assurance for who🙄
Because Valentine’s Day is almost here o😂 pic.twitter.com/pyiPRg4rJC
— Fine Girl😍 (@PattyAmaka) January 4, 2019
Temi taken
Cuppy taken
Now Reekado Banks has taken tolani otedola too 😭😭😭.
Let me go and rerun the paynt I stole. They’ve stolen the girl I want to impress 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/atCN0SztOV
— PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) January 4, 2019
You guys should calm down!! Tolani otedola and Reekado Banks are not dating, it’s a song they’re dropping. pic.twitter.com/jJKG3i0iZi
— Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) January 4, 2019