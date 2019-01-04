Reekado Bank Dates Otedola?
Reekado Bank & Tolani Otedola

Former Mavin Records act Reekado Banks has been rumoured to be dating Tolani, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

Although their relationship status has not been confirmed, a picture released on Twitter in the early hours of Friday attracted many reactions.

In the said picture, the two appear to be looking into each other’s eyes with a sense of admiration.

Many tweeps concluded it was a relationship while others suggest it was a photoshoot for a song.

Concise News captured some tweets.

