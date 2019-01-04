Former Mavin Records act Reekado Banks has been rumoured to be dating Tolani, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

Although their relationship status has not been confirmed, a picture released on Twitter in the early hours of Friday attracted many reactions.

In the said picture, the two appear to be looking into each other’s eyes with a sense of admiration.

Many tweeps concluded it was a relationship while others suggest it was a photoshoot for a song.

Concise News captured some tweets.

Cuppy Otedola with Asa

Temi otedola with MR eazi Tolani otedola And Reekado Banks are now looking at each other somehow. I’m not saying anything oh, but if it smells and looks like love. Then it’s porbaly love pic.twitter.com/o7hytu0XVU — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) January 4, 2019

You people really think Tolani Otedola is dating reekado banks? Now I understand why burna boy said you people are backward unprogressive fools. 😅😅😅 #BurnaBoy — You're on your own. (@Adeola1232) January 4, 2019

Is this true😔😔any male in otedola house? pic.twitter.com/ivjJphjMwb — Okoroigwe favour (@Okoroigwefavou1) January 4, 2019

The Otedola girls are low-key our Nigerian Kardashians. — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) January 4, 2019

Give us back our Otedola! 😩😩😩 https://t.co/cFmeHpen0h — Ibukun babatunde (@ibukunoluwa_50) January 4, 2019

I have seen Tolani perform and she's got a great voice and good songs too. I can't wait to see what music these two have got but Tolani Otedola is way older than Reekado Banks, so ain't believing this dating thingy. — O. Tunde (@ThePR_Captain) January 4, 2019

How I wish this Tolani Otedola girl was dating someone like Kizz Daniel. But Reekado Banks is not bad, as long as she’s not dating that Social Media Lucky Dube, no problem pic.twitter.com/MUDeOGLUi3 — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) January 4, 2019

That moment when Dangote views the new Forbes release and discover that Otedola is topping him pic.twitter.com/zcLinC0Jgs — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) January 4, 2019

GHEUNZ!

Reekado should just change his stage name…..

Reekado Banks Otedola or Reekado Otedola Banks? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EMeZLybwWf — Future Bae (@Marrgarritah) January 4, 2019

You guyys , Rumor has it that even Reekadobanks seems to be having a thing with one of the Otedola’s daughter too..how true is this ?🙄 pic.twitter.com/ToF0qRL8od — Smallieee✨❤️ (@precious_chee) January 4, 2019

This one that it looks like Tolani Otedola And Reekado Banks are dating, please who is buying assurance for who🙄

Because Valentine’s Day is almost here o😂 pic.twitter.com/pyiPRg4rJC — Fine Girl😍 (@PattyAmaka) January 4, 2019

Temi taken

Cuppy taken

Now Reekado Banks has taken tolani otedola too 😭😭😭. Let me go and rerun the paynt I stole. They’ve stolen the girl I want to impress 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/atCN0SztOV — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) January 4, 2019