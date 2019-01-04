The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was still contemplating whether or not to appear at the Presidential debate coming up on January 19.

President Buhari will be facing his major challenger, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other candidates at the debate organised by the Nigeria Election Debate Group.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, said the President is yet to take a decision on whether he would take part in the debate.

However, with less than three weeks to the presidential debate, Adesina said Nigerians would be informed in due course when the President decides to attend or not.

“When it gets to that decision, Nigerians will know what his decision is. We will surely cross the bridge when we get there,” Adesina told Daily Independent.