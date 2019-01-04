The Premier League title race is wide open after champions Manchester City inflected Liverpool’s first defeat of the season with a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Argentina international Sergio Aguero opened the scoring with a clinical near-post drive at the end of a frenetic first half.

But the leaders responded, with Roberto Firmino delivering the response with a brilliant header on 64 minutes.

However, parity lasted just eight minutes as Germany international Sane secured the winner when he finished off a delightful trademark City counter.

The champions were simply not willing to surrender their title without a fight, a strong battle it was, as their fans went into raptures after the final whistle.

Although the Reds are still on the roof of the table, Pep Guardiola’s side have helped themselves and, indeed, the chasing lot with this win, which leaves them just four points behind.