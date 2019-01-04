Popular Nollywood Actor Passes On

Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger has been reported dead.

This was made known by his friend, Kunle Afod who broke the news.

Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd after he went to the hospital to seek treatment for malaria.

Kunle wrote on his IG page, ”You called yesterday to confirm if I will still be holding my new year party today and I was called this afternoon that you are no more …BURGER..

“Heard u went to the hospital to complain about malaria this afternoon and in few hours u are in the mortuary… this is so sad. Planning to celebrate you in few days time.

Imagine the shock and tears. Oye olorun”