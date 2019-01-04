Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde, aka Burger, has died, according to his friend Kunle Afod.

Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd, after going to a hospital for malaria treatment.

Kunle wrote on his IG page: ”You called yesterday to confirm if I will still be holding my new year party today and I was called this afternoon that you are no more …BURGER..

“Heard u went to the hospital to complain about malaria this afternoon and in few hours u are in the mortuary… this is so sad. Planning to celebrate you in few days time.

”Imagine the shock and tears. Oye olorun”