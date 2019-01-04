Popular Nollywood Gbenga Akintunde Actor Passes On
Gbenga Akintunde

Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde, aka Burger, has died, according to his friend Kunle Afod.

Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd, after going to a hospital for malaria treatment.

Kunle wrote on his IG page: ”You called yesterday to confirm if I will still be holding my new year party today and I was called this afternoon that you are no more …BURGER..

“Heard u went to the hospital to complain about malaria this afternoon and in few hours u are in the mortuary… this is so sad. Planning to celebrate you in few days time.

”Imagine the shock and tears. Oye olorun”

