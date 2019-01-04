Police Recruitment: 242,455 Apply For 10,000 Slots

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has received 242,455 applications in the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria police force.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission’s acting spokesman, Aaron Kaase, said the applications came four weeks after the recruitment portal was opened on November 30, 2018.

Concise News reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the recruitment of the police constables to beef-up the strength of the force.

“The portal is expected to close on January 11 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks,” he said.

Kaase said Niger state leads with 15, 633 applications, followed by Kano state with 15, 079; Katsina state, 14, 582, Bauchi state, 12, 652; Kaduna state, 13, 882; and Adamawa state with 11, 449 applicants.

The commission’s acting spokesman also said Bayelsa state had the lowest applications of 1,258, followed by Lagos state, 1, 358; Ebonyi state, 1, 659 and Anambra state, 1,618.

According to him, out of the 242,455 applications received so far, 212,716 were males while 29,694 were females.

Kaase said Benue state had the highest number of female applicants with 2,251, followed by Akwa Ibom state with 1, 772.

On the other hand, Osun state is third with 1,721, while Zamfara state has the lowest number of female applicants with 27.

Kaase said the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, has put adequate measures in place to ensure merit-based recruitment.