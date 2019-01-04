A Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has said that the appointment of Amina Zakari as INEC head of collation was a clear pre-election rigging strategy.

Zakari, who is the niece of President Muhammadu Buhari, will be responsible for announcing the result of the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to Zakari’s appointment, Ozekhome wondered how Zakari would announce the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar winner over President Buhari.

He said, “How can any sane human being expect Mrs. Zakari in charge of collation to announce Atiku as winner over his uncle? Is she an angel?

“Even Angel Lucifer fell from grace. How can a cockroach win a battle in the midst of lizards?

“It’s clear that 2019 election is already gravely compromised by the rejection of card Readers and putting Amina Zakari in charge of collation. There is no democracy anymore.”