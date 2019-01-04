Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has made a difference in the lives of so many widows and orphans through her Give and Let Give initiative.

To wrap off the year in 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde helped renovate the home of a widow in just four days.

The widow, Folashade Chijioke, was nominated after many entries via emails by another widow.

Some of the criteria for selection were that the widow being nominated must be a working woman, giving back to the community and raising her kids.

Folashade’s home was given a face life with new furniture, a new paint job, bathroom fittings, an upgraded kitchen, bunk beds, cozy mattresses, a TV, fridge, and gas cooker.

Folashade and her four kids were taken from the hotel they had been staying at during the renovation and they were shown their new home on the 31st of December.

See photos;