An apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned in strong terms the appointment Amina Zakari as the head the collation centre of the forthcoming general elections by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concise News had reported earlier that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Speaking on the issue, the group through its President General, John Nnia Nwodo, called Zakari to resign from the commission because of her blood relation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It’s like Rangers VS Kano Pillars and Kano Pillars is allowed to nominate a referee. It’s impossible for justice to be done. In a civilized clime Amina Zakari should have resigned,” he maintained.

“I expected the APC government having come to power through a free and fair election conducted by another president, they should not destroy the history.

“I call on Amina Zakari to honourably resign.

“Whatever happens to our democracy tomorrow, they (INEC and Federal Government) should hold themselves responsible.

“With continued membership of Mrs Zakari in the commission, the corporate personality of INEC is seriously whittled down; making her head of collation committee is worse than anything anybody can imagine,” he added.