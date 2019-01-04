Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has paid the medical Bills of some patients at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Central Hospital.

Mr Charles Idahosa, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the state disclosed that it has been a scheme that begun since the inception of his tenure.

Idahosa, who was a two-time commissioner in the state said the governor also recently flew three patients from UBTH to Israel for Kidney transplant, adding that the operations were successful.

“Obaseki is not a noisemaker, hence all his achievements are not published.

“The former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Obaseki have common dreams which is to develop the state and the general well-being of the people.

“Both embarked on the dream in different ways and everybody is happy,’’ Idahosa said.

He, however, said that initially the leaders of the party were not happy with Obaseki’s method, adding that the leaders had since adjusted since all residents are happy.