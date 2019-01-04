Nigerians React To Dino Melaye's Surrender To Police After Eight Days

Nigerians have continued to air their views on Senator Dino Melaye’s surrender fo the Nigeria Police Force after eight days of hiding.

Concise News understands that Melaye who represents Kogi West in the Senate surrendered to the police on Friday.

He is wanted in connection with the killing of a police officer, according to allegations by the Nigeria Police Force.

The development, has, however, generated loads of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Concise News captured the reactions as seen below:

Am not a politician and I don't belong to any party..

But I've got massive respect to activist, honourable,senator @dino_melaye ..indeed a strong man — GATAN KD (@ahmedx_ray) January 4, 2019

Senator Dino Melaye is nothing but a coward. Although @NGPoliceForce didn't use real professionalism in going about the situation — Ali O. Yusuf (@aligajiGCFR) January 4, 2019

These same transmission transmitted police men showing capacity on Senator Dino Melaye will abscond when asked to go fight Boko Haram. pic.twitter.com/4Y9j4DUOMx — Simeon (@simmeonii) January 4, 2019