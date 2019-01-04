Nigerians React To Dino Melaye's Surrender To Police After Eight Days
Dino Melaye

Nigerians have continued to air their views on Senator Dino Melaye’s surrender fo the Nigeria Police Force after eight days of hiding.

Concise News understands that Melaye who represents Kogi West in the Senate surrendered to the police on Friday.

Advertise With Us

He is wanted in connection with the killing of a police officer, according to allegations by the Nigeria Police Force.

The development, has, however,  generated loads of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Concise News captured the reactions as seen below:

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR