The Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), has appointed Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections. Concise News reports that Zakari was appointed to head the committee on collation centre, one of the two committees for the election which the commission inaugurated on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Nigerian Air Force says two of its pilots and three other personnel aboard a military copter died on Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in combat with Boko Haram fighters in Borno state. Concise News understands that the deceased personnel include Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob – pilot in command, and Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas – co-pilot.

The senator representing Kaduna central at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, has asked Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 16. Concise News reports that the presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 16.

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted the appointment Amina Zakari as the head of the collation centre of the forthcoming general elections by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC). Concise News had reported earlier that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja over the ongoing strike by university lecturers. Concise News understands that the meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it has been informed that Amina Zakari, a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been appointed as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential Election Collation Centre Committee.

The Federal Government has disbursed N25billion out of the N500billion mapped out for tackling the country’s housing deficit. Concise News understands that the fund is under the Family Homes Fund Programme of the government.

Saudi Arabia’s attorney general sought the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Arabian country made this known on Thursday as their high-profile trial opened in Riyadh, the country’s capital.

Starboy record label boss and frontline act, Ayodeji Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has announced his intention to take a break from music. The “Fever” crooner took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to announce that he would be taking a much-deserved rest till March.

Super Falcons need quality friendly matches ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, according to Ngozi Okobi. She was part of the team that won a ninth continental title at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.