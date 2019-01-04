Nigeria Professional Football League side Akwa United on Friday unveiled the league’s all-time highest scorer, Mfon Udoh, at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Udoh returned to the Promise Keepers after leaving seven-time Nigerian champions Enyimba as a free agent.

The 26-year-old striker won the league title with the Aba side in 2015.

Concise News understands that the NPFL record scorer, with 23 goals, has been training with United since last year, as the Uyo-based side prepare for the 2018/19 season.