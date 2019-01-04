The Federal Government and leadership of the organised labour are currently meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja over the new minimum wage of N30,000.

Concise News learned that the purpose of the meeting is to find a solution to the controversy surrounding the new minimum wage and ways to avert the impending nationwide protest by the union.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had set January 8 as the date for the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike over federal government’s failure to urgently transmit the new national minimum wage bill to the National Assembly.

However, the meeting was called to give update on the federal government’s effort on the transmission of an executive bill on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly as demanded by the NLC.

Among those at the meeting are the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.

Among the team representing the organised labour are the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Peter Ozo-Eson, and president of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Kaigama Bobboi.