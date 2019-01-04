Lagos-Ibadan Railway: FG Hands Ultimatum To Contractor

The Federal Government has handed a two-week ultimatum to the contractor handling the Lagos-Ibadan railway to deliver the Iju (Lagos) to Agbado (Ogun) section.

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, handed the ultimatum to the contractors handling that section of the Lagos-Ibadan railway on Thursday.

According to him, the contractor had done well in the railway project but more needs to be done so as this month as commercial activities pick up.

“Getting to Abeokuta, you will see that there’s an improvement but the problem they have now is the civil work between Agbado and Iju which is critical to me because I don’t think passengers will go to Agbado to join the train,” Amaechi said when he met officials of the contracting firm.

“I believe that the closer we are to Lagos, the better for the rail and that is why I had to tell them to tell me what they will do about this before the next two weeks, although there’s a huge improvement up to this point.

“I want them to speed up the construction from Iju to Agbado.”

According to him, “Part of the solution to the congestion around Lagos sea port is an efficient rail line. You can argue that the narrow gauge is there but it is not efficient.

“But the moment you fix this then those goods will be transferred to the rail and then the logjam will disappear.

“The moment we do the section from Iju to the seaport, then most of those goods, especially the ones going to Ibadan will be on the rail lines.”