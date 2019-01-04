A viral video has emerged online showing a lady who went gaga in a bid to hug Nigerian ace singer, Tuface Idibia while performing on stage.

After been allowed to hug the living legend as he is called, the lady suddenly removed her blouse, revealing her bra, and makes a more daring attempt.

Following her surprising action, a guard rushed to the rescue of the multi-award winning artiste who was still performing one of his hit songs “True Love”

Meanwhile, wife of the star, Annie Idibia who was present at the event was captured with her reaction of how shocked she was at the lady’s act.

Recall she had stirred the internet after a video surfaced in which she declared that she is not a feminist.

Watch video