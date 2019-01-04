The Jigawa State Government has expressed its shock over the death of former military governor of old Kano State Air Vice Marshall Hamza Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, 73, who hails from Hadejia, died on Wednesday in a German hospital after a brief illness.

He was appointed the Minister of Works and Housing from 1985 to 1986 and became the FCT Minister from 1986 to 1989.

Reacting to his death, Bello Zaki, the Media Aide to Governor Mohammed Badaru, in a statement released on Friday said the state and the country have lost a rare gem.

“The deceased was a complete gentleman and an elder statesman who was instrumental to the emergence old Kano State,” it said.

The statement prayed God to give Abdullahi’s immediate family, the state and the country the fortitude to bear the loss.