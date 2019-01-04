Jamb Utme 2019: Full List Of CBT Centers In Lagos, Nigeria

The approved Jamb CBT centers in Lagos and the whole country for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation (Utme) registration, has been released.

According to the examination body, Jamb, the release of the UTME CBT centers in Lagos and across the country followed thorough scrutiny by the body.

According to a statement, Jamb warned candidates for the 2019 Utme not to fall victims of unapproved CBT centers.

It noted that the CBT centers are the only places where the candidates can register for the 2019 Utme in Lagos.

To ease the stress on candidates, Concise News has made a compilation of the CBT centers in Lagos for those interested in registering for the 2019 Utme.

Full List of 2019 Utme CBT Centers In Lagos For Registration

1. Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun,

Lagos State.

2. Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State

3. Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe

Bus stop, Egbe, Lagos State

4. Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu,

Ikorodu, Lagos State

5. Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun

Lagos

6. Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.

7. Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos

State

8. Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop,

Agbara-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State

9. Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya,

Yaba, Lagos State

10.Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC

Bus-stop, Ejigbo

11. Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6, Lancaster Street sabo

Yaba, Lagos

12.Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop,

Ejigbo, Lagos State

13. Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, Lagos

State

14. Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus

Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State

15. Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str,

Palm Groove, Lagos State Center l

16. Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str,

Palm Groove, Lagos State Center ll

17. Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta

Expressway, Hamadiya Bus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State

18. Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community,

Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State

19. Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa,

Oshodi, Lagos State

20. Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road

Igbo-Efon Lekki.

21. Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo

Surulere Lagos

22. Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop,

Egbe, Lagos State

23. Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo,

Ikorodu, Lagos State

24. Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos

State

25. Enefem Group of Schools,

26. Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos State

27.Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi

Bus Stop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State

28. Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State

29. HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos

State

30. High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos

State

31. Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by

GTBank, Anthony, Lagos State

32. Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street,

Okerube, Lagos

33. Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue,

Opposite K Close, Festac Town, Lagos State

34. Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop,

Ajah, Lagos State

35. LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI

(REGISTRATION ONLY)

36. Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank,

Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State

37. LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21, SOMOYE STR, MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC

CAMP IYANA IPAJA, ORILE AGEGE, LAGOS

38. Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu

39. LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State

40. Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye,

Lagos

41. Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga,

Badagry, Lagos State

42. Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State

43. Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State.

Cente II

44. New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo,

Lagos State

45. Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/Idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos

State

46. Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by

11-30 Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos

47. Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa

Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State

48. Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

49. Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp.

Chevron Beside 2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State

50. Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe,

Lagos State

51. Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop,

Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos

52. Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos

State

53. Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor

Road, Ikotun, Lagos State

54. TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus

stop, Ijegun, Lagos State

55. The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway,

Badagry Expressway, Badagry, Lagos State

56. TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta

Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State

57. Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Expressway Oko – Ado,

Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State

58. Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State

59. University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of

Social Sciences, Akoka, Lagos State

60. Value Place College, Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu

Police Station By Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu

61. Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road,

Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos State.

62. Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu

Bus Stop, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State

63. West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande

Road, Agidingbi, Lagos State

64. West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos

State

65. Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare

Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

66. Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothy College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.

67. LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD, OGBA, LAGOS

68. Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l

69. Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll

70. LAGOS Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State

72. Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop,

Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State