The approved Jamb CBT centres in Lagos and the whole country for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation (Utme) registration, has been released.
According to the examination body, Jamb, the release of the UTME CBT centres in Lagos and across the country followed thorough scrutiny by the body.
According to a statement, Jamb warned candidates for the 2019 Utme not to fall victims of unapproved CBT centres.
It noted that the CBT centres are the only places where the candidates can register for the 2019 Utme in Lagos.
To ease the stress on candidates, Concise News has made a compilation of the CBT centres in Lagos for those interested in registering for the 2019 Utme.
Full List of 2019 Utme CBT Centres In Lagos For Registration
1. Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun,
Lagos State.
2. Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
3. Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe
Bus stop, Egbe, Lagos State
4. Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu,
Ikorodu, Lagos State
5. Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun
Lagos
6. Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
7. Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos
State
8. Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop,
Agbara-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State
9. Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya,
Yaba, Lagos State
10.Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC
Bus-stop, Ejigbo
11. Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6, Lancaster Street sabo
Yaba, Lagos
12.Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop,
Ejigbo, Lagos State
13. Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, Lagos
State
14. Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus
Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
15. Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str,
Palm Groove, Lagos State Center l
16. Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str,
Palm Groove, Lagos State Center ll
17. Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta
Expressway, Hamadiya Bus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State
18. Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community,
Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
19. Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa,
Oshodi, Lagos State
20. Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road
Igbo-Efon Lekki.
21. Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo
Surulere Lagos
22. Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop,
Egbe, Lagos State
23. Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo,
Ikorodu, Lagos State
24. Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos
State
25. Enefem Group of Schools,
26. Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos State
27.Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi
Bus Stop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State
28. Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
29. HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos
State
30. High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos
State
31. Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by
GTBank, Anthony, Lagos State
32. Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street,
Okerube, Lagos
33. Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue,
Opposite K Close, Festac Town, Lagos State
34. Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop,
Ajah, Lagos State
35. LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI
(REGISTRATION ONLY)
36. Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank,
Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State
37. LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21, SOMOYE STR, MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC
CAMP IYANA IPAJA, ORILE AGEGE, LAGOS
38. Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
39. LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
40. Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye,
Lagos
41. Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga,
Badagry, Lagos State
42. Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
43. Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State.
Cente II
44. New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo,
Lagos State
45. Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/Idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos
State
46. Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by
11-30 Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos
47. Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa
Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
48. Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
49. Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp.
Chevron Beside 2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
50. Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe,
Lagos State
51. Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop,
Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
52. Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos
State
53. Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor
Road, Ikotun, Lagos State
54. TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus
stop, Ijegun, Lagos State
55. The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway,
Badagry Expressway, Badagry, Lagos State
56. TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta
Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
57. Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Expressway Oko – Ado,
Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
58. Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
59. University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of
Social Sciences, Akoka, Lagos State
60. Value Place College, Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu
Police Station By Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu
61. Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road,
Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos State.
62. Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu
Bus Stop, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
63. West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande
Road, Agidingbi, Lagos State
64. West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos
State
65. Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare
Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
66. Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothy College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
67. LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD, OGBA, LAGOS
68. Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l
69. Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll
70. LAGOS Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State
72. Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop,
Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State