INEC Should Have Appointed Buhari's Child, Fayose On Amina Zakari

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) should have appointed one of the children of President Muhammadu Buhari head of the electoral body.

Fayose made this comment in reaction to the appointment of Zakari, a national commissioner at INEC, as chairman of the committee on collation centre for elections.

Concise News had reported earlier that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Reacting to the appointment of Zakari, who is said to be related to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fayose took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to taunt the commission.

“Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?” Fayose wrote on Twitter.

“The same @inecnigeria that is promising free and fair election turning around to appoint a know blood relation of President Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee? Why are these people so brazen in their plot to impose themselves on Nigerians?”

