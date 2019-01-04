Nigerian Instagram comedian popularly known as ‘Ankara Gucci’ who joined the Nigerian Navy in 2018 has cried out saying he’s depressed.

According to him, he said he was serious pain because being a naval officer has disabled him to focus on his comedy career like before.

The comedy sensation with the Instagram username @thecuteabiola mentioned that he was typing in tears due to a lot of depression.

“I’m in serious pain. And I am in a great fear because I am not able to focus on my comedy career like before. I am typing this with tears and a lot of depression. If not everybody. I know that some of you knows that I am a NIGERIA NAVY PERSONAL. but before I joined this job, I did not think so deep and I was carried away because of some lies I was told.

“Those that knew me as a celebrity on the training ground those days called me a fool and told me I did not plan well before joining. I was just so depressed those days. And I moved on with faith. Because I just wanted to finished the training and know what next if I would be able to cope with my acting career and the navy. To say the fact . This job has given me a lot of respect but all the same. You guys don’t know wat I am feeling.

“Some times I would just sneak out of my office and change up to do videos for you my fans just to remain consistent and never to make you forget Your ANKARAGUCCI.

“So these days, a captain in the Navy threatens me a lot and told me to pick one. Am I choosing navy or entertainment? That if I am to do the navy Job I must leave acting or else or else what please? for what ? For crying out loud.

“I can’t leave this comedy alone. It’s what I have passion for. I have a lot of advert skit now that I never shoot and I lost my Samsung s7 edge last week. I also lost my 31 skits on it .just need to get a solution ASAP. I am not an happy man”