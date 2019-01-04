President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, behind closed doors on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Concise News learned that Idris will hit 60 years on January 15, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that Buhari wants to extend his term so he can oversee the 2019 elections.

The agenda of the meeting between the two has not been released, and the meet comes just one day after Idris was officially supposed to retire from the police service.

Nigeria will go to the polls in February and March to elect their governors, president and members of the States and National Assemblies.